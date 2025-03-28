William Peace University to turn women's softball field into a parking lot: 'Very disappointing'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- William Peace University is getting ready to make a major change on campus. The women's softball team's field will be turned into a parking lot.

The change is painful for Charlie Dobbins, who says he built the field from scratch 25 years ago.

"When I got here, this was a burned-out lot," said Dobbins.

Dobbins had just been hired as the university's head softball coach and was on a mission to build the team a field. His wife and son pitched in to help.

He would later give away his daughter on the field, and he coached countless student-athletes here.

I just don't feel that is right. They're just going to tear down something that is important to this school. - Lacy Smothers, William Peace softball player

"It makes no sense," said Dobbins. "(They're going to put 50 parking spaces here. We'll go walk campus right now. There's plenty of parking. It's very disappointing."

He's infuriated the school is planning to convert the field into a parking lot less than a year after he retired.

"For them to do this, to take away this opportunity, this is the only field sport we have on campus," said Dobbins. "It's going to definitely hurt recruiting."

University President Lynn Morton issued a statement to ABC11 on the planned renovations.

"William Peace University makes all decisions about campus land use with a focus on the student experience and the future of the institution," Morton said. "Like many urban universities, the majority of our athletic programs practice and play at facilities in and around the Triangle. Peace is a proud member of the Raleigh community, and we invite sports enthusiasts to join our students and alumni in cheering on our student-athletes as they compete in the USA South Athletic Conference."

Players say they have been told games and practices will be moved off-campus.

"It's definitely tough news to hear," said player Reagan Stewart, a junior from Garner. "It's been a very big part of our campus for a long time, especially being a women's college before it was William Peace University."

"(It's) upsetting. I really have taken a love to this field, and it means a lot to me," said player Kiersten Cox, a sophomore from Wake Forest.

"I just don't feel that is right," said junior infielder Lacy Smothers. "They're just going to tear down something that is important to this school."

Paul Stewart is a former professional baseball player who was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers and also played in the Boston Red Sox organization. He now cheers on his daughter at Peace and says it's important for female athletes to have their own space to play.

"(I'm) clearly not happy about this. This field, it's meant a lot to the girls, meant a lot to the program and a lot to the team," said Stewart. "For them to have their own space, it means the world."