3 dead after car slams into tree in southern Wake County

Friday, February 14, 2025 11:59AM
WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people are dead after a crash overnight Friday in southern Wake County.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Willow Spring. Investigators said a driver went off Kennebec Road at Plum Bush Court before slamming into a tree.

Troopers found two people ejected from the vehicle. A third person was found deceased inside the vehicle.

None of their identities have been released yet.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

