3 dead after car slams into tree in southern Wake County

WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people are dead after a crash overnight Friday in southern Wake County.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Willow Spring. Investigators said a driver went off Kennebec Road at Plum Bush Court before slamming into a tree.
Troopers found two people ejected from the vehicle. A third person was found deceased inside the vehicle.
None of their identities have been released yet.
Alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.