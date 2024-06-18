Teenagers duck for cover in Wilson County as random bullets fly overhead

Investigators said a man started randomly firing in the teens' direction on Countryside Road. The suspect is out on bond

SIMS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jeysen can't help but replay the trauma.

"I never believed that stuff like that actually happens," said the 15-year-old, who didn't want his last name used. "I've heard of PTSD and stuff like that but that felt crazy."

He was out for a walk late at night last week with his high school friend in the Wilson County town of Sims when they had to duck into a crop of soybeans for cover.

We've both been really emotionally disturbed, and it's not right that this man was released - mom of teen

Investigators said someone started randomly firing in the teens' direction on Countryside Road. Jeysen pulled out his cell phone to record as deputies arrived.

Alejandro Salazar has been charged with DWI and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. He has bonded out and Jeysen's family can't believe it.

"We've both been really emotionally disturbed, and it's not right that this man was released," said Jeysen's mom, who did not want to be identified. "He might hurt other kids, so we need to stop him."

Investigators told Jeysen's mom that Salazar didn't injure anyone and that he shot randomly into the field off Countryside because "he thought he saw something."

ABC11 has reached out to the District Attorney as well as the Wilson County Sheriff's Office for comment on the case.

"I'm not satisfied with the charges because he could come back and shoot my boys," said Jeysen's mom.