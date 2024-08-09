Wilson residents recount EF-3 tornado, count their blessings: 'Happened in 5 seconds'

There is mass destruction in Wilson with homes leveled, roofs blown off and foundations shifted.

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Phillip Howley rode out Tropical Storm Debbie with his arms wrapped around his wife as glass flew at them. The bandages on his arms showed the extent of his injuries as he was just released from the hospital.

"I was lacerated by flying glass where I was protecting her," he said. "I knew the only saving grace was Jesus Christ my Lord and Savior. I was hollering his name. All this you see here happened in five seconds. I don't know what God's plan is but I know it's great. He kept me here to tell more people about his protection and love and grace."

Drone 11 showed the effects and devastation at Springfield Middle School. It's where Jamie Driver's son is set to start seventh grade.

"They were supposed to start school in a couple weeks. So you know that's probably going to be put on hold for a while," she said.

There is mass destruction in Wilson with homes leveled, roofs blown off and foundations shifted, which caused one man to lose his life.

"I think this goes to show folks need to be prepared," said Nicholas Petro with the National Weather Service. "Tropical storms even though they haven't reached hurricane strength can still bring devastation and destruction. Also, significant flooding like we've seen so far."

ABC11 walked alongside the National Weather Service as it surveyed the damage and confirmed an EF-3 tornado with winds gusting as high as 140 mph.

Clean-up is an all-hands-on-deck effort with neighbors helping neighbors. There are piles of debris lining the road that serve as proof of the work that's already been done. Volunteers are counting their blessings.

"It makes me feel grateful about my life. I've overcome some struggles, but nothing like this," said Alex Johnson with Hope Center Ministries. "Just helping pick up limbs. Picking up trees and stuff and carrying it out to the road."