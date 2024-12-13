Winterville pastor to receive $4.4 million settlement from the town following civil suit

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Winterville pastor will receive a $4.4 million settlement from the town.

ABC11 shared Darron Carmon's story in November after he received a 'pardon of innocence' from Governor Cooper.

Carmon was wrongfully convicted and incarcerated for 8 years in the early 90s at only 19 years old.

In 2022, Carmon's conviction was overturned and he filed a civil suit against Winterville and individual officers for omitting critical evidence that directly caused of his wrongful conviction and incarceration.

He said he and his lawyers tried to negotiate with the town before filing the civil suit.

"I don't agree with what I had to do to get here. I feel like it should've been a simpler process. I've had to prove my innocence about three times," said Darron Carmon. "Next for me is to continue what I have already been doing. I have organizations in place to address certain issues; mentoring for kids without fathers and 'People Against Racism'."

ABC11 reached out to the Town of Winterville's lawyer who shared a statement in November.