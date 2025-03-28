Woman critically injured in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Raleigh on Thursday.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1800 block of Cantwell Court just before 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrest has been made.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigations is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org and click "Leave a Tip" on the top right of the page.

