Woman faces charges after allegedly biting toddler at Raleigh daycare

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a report of alleged abuse at a childcare center in the 8400 block of Strickland Road in Raleigh.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a report of alleged abuse at a childcare center in the 8400 block of Strickland Road in Raleigh.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a report of alleged abuse at a childcare center in the 8400 block of Strickland Road in Raleigh.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a report of alleged abuse at a childcare center in the 8400 block of Strickland Road in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly biting a two-year-old at a Raleigh daycare.

The incident occurred at a childcare center on the 8400 block of Strickland Road and was reported to the WCSO earlier this month.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) deputies charged Kayla Drakeford-Williams, 31, with misdemeanor child abuse.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further details are available at this time.