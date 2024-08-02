Woman killed in 2 vehicle crash in Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and one other is injured after a crash in Dunn on Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Jonesboro Road near Hodges Chapel Road just after 7 p.m. When crews arrived they found a Ford Escape in a ditch that had crashed into a construction pickup truck.

Officials worked to free the driver of the Ford who had become pinned, according to ABC11 crews at the scene. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pick-up truck was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The woman's identity has not been released.

