Woman killed in overnight shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was killed in a shooting overnight in Durham.

Police said officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Linwood Avenue just after 11 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact Investigator D. Bussell at (919)-560-4440 ext. 29254, or Durham CrimeStoppers at durhamcrimestoppers.org or by calling (919)-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays rewards up to $2000 cash for information leading to an arrest in felony cases, and callers never have to be identified in these cases.

