Woman robbed in her driveway after strangers followed her home from Smithfield Walmart

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- The search is on for the people deputies said followed a woman home from a Walmart in Smithfield and robbed her in her driveway.

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office said it happened last Friday night at the Walmart store on North Brightleaf Boulevard.

Investigators believe the men who robbed the 66-year-old had helped her in the parking lot after she was struggling with a large item.

"You gotta be more vigilant, you can't trust anybody," said shopper, Sherman Howell. "Be more vigilant and be careful who you trust."

Deputies said the woman was followed to her home in Four Oaks 15 minutes away.

On Friday, they released surveillance pictures of the men they are looking for.

Deputies have not said what cameras the photos were pulled from but they said the victim's credit cards were used at businesses in Benson, Selma, and Smithfield.

"You just gotta stay out of the way, be aware of your surroundings," said Mage, who shops at the Walmart often. "I've never heard anything that crazy but I work in Fayetteville so you never know."

The victim told deputies she thought she was being followed but didn't see a car as she pulled into her driveway. Investigators said when she was unloading her groceries, two men approached her.

One said she had a shotgun. They grabbed her purse and hopped into a waiting getaway car.

"You should look at it as being your loved one, you wouldn't want anybody to do that to you, your family member, or your mom," Angela said. "You shouldn't do that to anybody else."

We tried to talk to the victim Friday night but she did not come to the door. Luckily she only had minor injuries in all of this.

ABC11 reached out to Walmart about the incident, they left the following statement:

"The safety of our customers and associates in a top priority. As we are learning more about this incident, we will (cooperate) fully with law enforcement as they investigate and refer inquires to them."