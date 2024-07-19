World's largest rubber duck lands in Greensboro for Wet 'n Wild Emerald Pointe's 40th birthday

The 61-foot rubber duck will be in Greensboro until Sunday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The world's largest rubber duck made its first-ever stop in North Carolina on Friday.

The 61-foot-tall 'Mama Duck' is making an appearance in Greensboro for Wet 'n Wild Emerald Pointe's big 40th birthday bash this weekend.

The birthday event will include exclusive birthday bash and duck-themed food and drink options, and more.

Organizers said Mama Duck is making its way across the country to several cities including New York, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Austin.

You can take photos with Mama Duck and baby duck, Timmy, at the park until Sunday, July 21.