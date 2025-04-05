Bucknell football player dies from alleged hazing ritual following 1st day of practice: lawsuit

LEWISBURG, Penn. -- The parents of a Bucknell University football player are speaking out about losing their son, CJ Dickey, after he collapsed during a workout on his first day with the team.

"We can't go into his room. Even just to look at the door is bothersome and just not having him here, not to hear his voice," said Calvin Dickey, CJ's father.

They have filed a lawsuit against the Pennsylvania university, school officials and members of the athletic staff, alleging the 18-year-old offensive lineman was forced to perform "up-downs," also called "burpees," because some of the freshman had messed up on some drills, according to the filing.

CJ was rushed to the hospital, where doctors treated him for rhabdomyolysis, a condition caused by extreme exertion that leads to muscle breakdown, and in severe cases, could cause kidney failure and abnormal heart rhythms.

"They were trying to resuscitate him, and they came to us, and we made the decision as parents to stop, because CJ wasn't coming back," said Nicole Dickey, CJ's mother.

CJ's case was complicated by sickle cell trait, an inherited condition that put him and others at a 50% higher risk for rhabdomyolysis. He was diagnosed through athletic testing just a few weeks before arriving at Bucknell.

Since 2010, the NCAA has mandated screening for sickle cell trait for all student athletes, the result of a lawsuit over the post-practice death of a Rice University football player.

"People with sickle cell trait who are engaging in sports, and, you know, exercise or athletic activity, it doesn't mean they will all 100% get rhabdo, but they are at an increased risk," said Dr. Stephanie Widmer.

According to the lawsuit, the Dickeys say the university has not given them a clear answer to what happened the day their son collapsed, but they believe he was subjected to the extreme workout as an annual rite of passage for the freshman athletes they say amounts to hazing.

"This feels like someone pressured and pushed and drove these kids way beyond what they should have been," CJ's mother said.

"I do think CJ was hazed, and I think this was something that was completely avoidable," CJ's father said.

In a statement, Bucknell University says they will not comment on pending litigation, but they "extend heartfelt sympathies to CJ's family, and we will continue to focus on our most important priority: the health and safety of all Bucknell students."