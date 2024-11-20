24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
NC man dies after being stabbed in chest; charges pending against girlfriend: Morrisville PD

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 9:19PM
Man killed in Morrisville domestic disturbance call
The cause of death has not been released.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead and a woman is in custody in connection to a stabbing in Morrisville.

Police said around 2 a.m. they responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 900 block of Athletic Lane and found Zachary Obrian Epps, 32, unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

A preliminary investigation found that Epps, of Roanoke Rapids, had been stabbed at least once in his chest.

Police arrested 22-year-old Destinee Unique Baugess in the case. She and Epps were in a relationship. The two were visiting friends in Morrisville when things took a deadly turn, according to Morrisville police.

Baugess, of Reidsville, was charged with one count of murder.

ABC11 Neighborhood Crime and Safety Tracker

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective R. Lynch with the Morrisville Police Department at (919) 463-1600.

