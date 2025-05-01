UNC basketball player suspended for sexual misconduct, N&O reports

According to the News & Observer, Zayden High allegedly filmed another student -- without her consent -- during a sexual encounter last year.

According to the News & Observer, Zayden High allegedly filmed another student -- without her consent -- during a sexual encounter last year.

According to the News & Observer, Zayden High allegedly filmed another student -- without her consent -- during a sexual encounter last year.

According to the News & Observer, Zayden High allegedly filmed another student -- without her consent -- during a sexual encounter last year.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The News and Observer is reporting new details about a suspended University of North Carolina basketball player.

Our newsgathering partners at the N &O are reporting that Zayden High, 21, was suspended for sexual misconduct but did not face criminal charges.

According to the N &O's reporting, High, a 6-9 forward, allegedly filmed another student -- without the student's consent -- during a sexual encounter between the two last year.

The student did not press criminal charges against High, choosing instead to report the incident to the school's Equal Opportunity and Compliance Office in an effort to retain her privacy, given that her identity may have become public through a police report or other legal documents.

In late August, the EOC Office found High responsible for violating the university's policy on sexual misconduct.

He served a one-semester suspension in the fall and re-enrolled at the university this spring.

The student allegedly filmed by High told the N &O that she "has become increasingly concerned that the university has not ensured that High adequately followed the sanctions imposed upon him."

A spokesperson for the UNC Athletic Department wrote in a statement to the N &O, "Zayden High did not play with, travel with or participate in any official practice with the team during the 2024-25 season."

Sam Coleman, a Hillsborough attorney who represented High during the EOC proceedings, did not respond to multiple phone calls and text messages from the N &O during a weeklong period.

ABC11 has not independently verified the N &O's reporting.

