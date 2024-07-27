Man killed, 1 other injured in head-on crash in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and another injured after a head-on crash Saturday in Fayetteville.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of South Reilly Road and Lexi Lane. Police said a 2005 Dodge Durango driven by 35-year-old Sean Hill of Fayetteville was making a left turn at a green light when it was hit head-on by a 2022 Honda Accord driven by Zayshawn L. Robinson, 24, of Chicago, Illinois.

A preliminary investigation found that Robinson was speeding and failed to stop at a red light, which resulted in the crash.

Hill was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Officer J. Deal at (910) 584-3692.

