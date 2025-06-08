Some Zicam and Orajel swabs recalled over risk of life-threatening blood infection

A Church and Dwight recall is impacting Zicam cold remedy nasal swabs, Zicam nasal all clear swabs and Orajel baby teething swabs.

CHICAGO -- A New Jersey-based company known for producing personal care and household items is recalling three of its products.

Church and Dwight announced it is voluntarily recalling its Zicam cold remedy nasal swabs, its Zicam nasal all clear swabs and its Orajel baby teething swabs, because the swabs may be contaminated with fungi.

If used, people could suffer a serious and life-threatening blood infection.

Children and people with compromised immune systems or underlying medical conditions are most at risk.

The company says so far, no one has reported becoming ill, and it is recommending that anyone with the nasal or teething swabs to either throw them out or go to the store where they were bought and get a refund.

