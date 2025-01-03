Astrologer to the stars reveals predictions for what 2025 has in store for your zodiac sign

NEW YORK -- It's natural to wonder at the start of a new year what the next year will have in store. For some, that means turning to astrology and their horoscope to find clues.

Astrology is the study of the movements of the planets, sun moon and stars and the belief that these movements can have an influence on people's lives.

Ophira Edut is one-half of the AstroTwins, authors of 22 books and celebrity astrologers for ELLE Magazine and Astrostyle.com. They are the go-to astrologers for yearly predictions and have done readings for the likes of Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and Dua Lipa.

Edut says a year of major change is ahead. 2025 is the "bridge year" for this decade, a sneak preview of what the second half of the 2020s will hold. In the spring and summer, three planets will return to signs they haven't visited in decades, even centuries.

We'll experience themes that haven't happened since the birth of the USA, when the dollar was minted, the Supreme Court was formed and the Civil War began, Edut said.

And she says to get ready for major innovation in technology (AI is here to stay...and just getting started) as well as big developments in spirituality and mysticism to balance it out. Relationships, especially romantic ones, are going through a growth phase, and we may see both ultra-traditional and wildly non-traditional new arrangements in how people share space, co-parent and design their love lives. By the end of the year, life on this planet could look very different (think: flying cars).

While it can feel like a foreign language, remember astrology has been around for a couple of millennia and is now more popular than ever with millions turning to the stars with questions. But while some people live by astrology, others don't buy into it at all.

"It's true, people do tend to get really polarized into like fervent believers or fervent deniers, and it's actually a really useful tool for day-to-day life," Edut said. "I think of it more like checking the weather. It's like a cosmic weather vane or GPS."

So how can we use astrology to get through the year and our everyday lives?

"The average adult has been shown to make over 35,000 decisions a day, that's an actual statistic. So we need all the help we can get," Edut said. "So I say it's not a should, but why not? Why not try something that can make your life easier? We need all the help we can get."

Edut says she calls it "spiritual technology" and says astrology is like a common language that we can all tap into.

As for her predictions on which signs will be the luckiest in 2025?

"I think the luckiest signs will be Gemini and Cancer," Edut said. "And the ones that are gonna have the most interesting and possibly the most growth will be Pisces and Aquarius."

And she has some predictions for careers and relationships too.

"I think the biggest career year is going to be Virgo and Libra," Edut said. "The biggest relationship year will be Scorpio Sagittarius and Capricorn."

Edut is sharing her predictions and a single tip for the entire zodiac:

Joelle Garguilo sits down with astrologer Ophira Edut to find out what might be ahead for you in 2025.

Aries:

2025 is going to be a year of transition for you, Aries. You've known for a long time that you were ready to forge a new path and reshape your identity. This year, you begin making noticeable strides and hard-launching Aries 2.0 into the world. But there will be some baggage to deal with, especially in the spring. Be brave and stay focused. You've got this!

Taurus:

2025 brings a sense of calm after years of upheaval. But the ride isn't over yet! The first half of the year is about growth and resourcefulness, while spring nudges you to release the past and make space for something new. By summer, you'll feel ready to explore fresh opportunities and redefine your sense of home. Big changes are coming. Your job? Figuring out how to embrace them. Choose your moves strategically!

Gemini:

2025 is your year to take bold leaps, Gemini. The first half of the year invites you to embrace fresh challenges and bask in the spotlight. Midyear, a surge of energy inspires you to redefine yourself and break free from old routines. Exciting collaborations could open doors, but how will you balance your growing ambitions with personal priorities. Focus on what matters most to you!

Cancer:

2025 is your time to step into the spotlight, Cancer. After years of navigating emotional ups and downs, you'll feel a growing sense of clarity and confidence. The first half of the year is all about deepening connections and building a solid foundation for your dreams, preparing for lucky Jupiter to enter your sign on June 9. A brand-new 12-year cycle begins that day. But as new opportunities emerge, will you be ready to take the leap? Ready or not...you're doing this!

Leo:

2025 is a year of big moves, Leo. Your originality and charisma will take center stage, and new opportunities could catapult you into the spotlight. Midyear, you may feel inspired to shake things up, whether in your career or personal life. But with all eyes on you, you'll need to steal time to dream up your next masterpiece. Slow down in the second half of 2025 and get ready for lucky Jupiter's entry into your sign in summer 2026, which will kick off a new 12-year chapter of your life!

Virgo:

In 2025, Virgo ambition is unstoppable. The new year invites you to break out of your comfort zone. This year is all about refining your vision and saying "yes!" to opportunities that challenge you to grow. Midyear, life could push you toward edgy choices that feel both thrilling and uncertain. How will you decide what's worth the risk? Make sure it aligns with your highest goals. This is your luckiest career year in over a decade. Play your cards well by prioritizing your ambitions instead of getting distracted by helping others.

Libra:

2025 is your year to recalibrate, Libra. Relationships take center stage as you focus on creating harmony in your personal and professional life. Midyear brings opportunities to strengthen key connections or change the rules of engagement. But as the scales tip, how will you find the fulfillment that the stars want to bring? Make sure to keep yourself and your needs in the equation!

Scorpio:

2025 is your year to rise, Scorpio. After a period of transformation, you're ready to embody your power and pursue something worthy of your talents. Midyear could bring a chance to deepen your involvement in a relationship or venture. But as the stakes grow higher, are you prepared to face what comes next? Do some soul-searching and let your intuition guide.

Sagittarius:

2025 ignites your adventurous spirit, Sagittarius. This is your time to explore new horizons, whether in relationships, work or personal growth. By midyear, opportunities to stretch and grow will test your limits in the best way. But as you chase those dreams, don't forget the people and practices that help you stay grounded.

Capricorn:

Simplify to amplify! 2025 is a year where Capricorn 2.0 finally takes flight. You're ready to shed old habits and embrace a fresh approach to success and fulfillment. Midyear, you'll feel a powerful push to focus on your long-term goals. But as the path becomes clear, will you have the courage to follow it? The key for you is to not bite off too much. Take one well-considered step at a time.

Aquarius:

2025 is your year to rebrand yourself, Aquarius. Fresh ideas and exciting opportunities will spark your imagination and push you to think outside the box. By midyear, life may call you to step up and lead in unexpected ways. But as change swirls around you, your mission is to find the risk that pays the biggest reward. You're at the start of an exciting 19-year cycle where your original ideas will finally be appreciated by the world. Be the unicorn you were born to be!

Pisces:

2025 is your year to launch the big plans you've been working on for the past two years. Your creativity and intuition will guide you toward opportunities that feel both exciting and aligned. Midyear, the planets help your visions become tangible and profitable. But as the momentum builds, will you trust yourself to take the leap? Don't second-guess yourself. Doubt is the enemy in 2025. Stand firm and what you want and believe and the others will come around!

Curious how the world could change? Download The AstroTwins free 2025 Trend Report for a glimpse of what the year holds for work, parenting, love, lifestyle, finance and more.