'Zombies 4' cast talks character dance styles and Disney Channel nostalgia in 'Dawn of the Vampires'

"Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires" cast shares how the film brings nostalgic Disney Channel energy to a new story.

"Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires" cast shares how the film brings nostalgic Disney Channel energy to a new story.

"Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires" cast shares how the film brings nostalgic Disney Channel energy to a new story.

"Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires" cast shares how the film brings nostalgic Disney Channel energy to a new story.

LOS ANGELES -- The stars of "Zombies" brought their dance skills to the Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles to teach fans choreography to "Don't Mess With Us," a track from the upcoming film "Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires."

"The stoked levels are just like, so high," Malachi Barton said, adding the energy in the class was "through the roof."

On The Red Carpet caught up with the cast before the session to talk about the unique dance styles tied to their characters.

"I think the biggest difference in the Daywalkers and the Vampires' dance movements, I think with the Vampires, they have a lot of big arm movements, I guess kind of representing the wind," Freya Skye explained.

"I think the Daywalkers, in like 'Place To Be' especially, we use our fire powers a lot and kind of show that off."

In the latest chapter of the "Zombies" franchise, "Dawn of the Vampires" takes the zombie-cheerleader crew to a new summer camp and introduces two new supernatural groups, the Daywalkers and the Vampires. As tensions rise, the Seabrook team must help Nova, a Daywalker, and Victor, a Vampire, find common ground to stop a bigger threat.

Longtime fans can expect some nostalgic Disney Channel flair.

"A lot of that has to do with the music," said Chandler Kinney. "I think old Disney has a very iconic sound, and this movie, when people see it for the first time, it's going to feel nostalgic even though it's the first time they're going to see it. There's a lot of rock inspiration in a lot of this music and I think when people listen, they'll feel right at home."

"It's been a while since we've seen kind of like pop-rock music in Disney Channel, especially in the 'Zombies' franchise," added Meg Donnelly.

Watch the full post-class interview in the player above.

The fun continues over on our YouTube channel where the cast play a game of "Who's Most Likely To."

"Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires" premieres July 10 on Disney Channel and streams the next day on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Channel, Disney+ and this ABC station.