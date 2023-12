Christmas Day in the dark for 1800 Cary customers without electricity

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke Energy confirms a Christmas Day power outage in part of Cary.

Jeff Brooks with Duke Energy tells ABC11 they have crews working to restore power as soon as possible.

Brooks said there are around 1,800 customers without power mainly in the East Chatham St and Walnut St. Greenwood Forest area.

Duke Energy estimates restoration for them to be around 1:15 pm. They are still investigating what caused the outages.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.