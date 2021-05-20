Fayetteville police seek information in shooting death of pregnant woman

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police officers are trying to find more information about a shooting that killed a pregnant woman earlier this week.The shooting happened Monday night just after 9 p.m. in the 800 block of Ridge Road.When officers arrived, they found a woman, later identified as 22-year-old Ashanti Bellamy, lying in the road with gunshot wounds. Officers also found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.Both were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment.Bellamy, of Spring Lake, was later pronounced dead.The man was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.Police said Bellamy was pregnant when she was killed.The Fayetteville Police Department's Homicide Unit is requesting anyone with information to contact Detective J. Arnold at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).