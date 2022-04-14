President Joe Biden arrives in Greensboro today to talk about economy at NC A&T State University

The trip comes just after a recent Consumer Price Index report which showed inflation increased to 8.5% over the past twelve months, with energy costs accounting for the bulk of the totals.
Still, Biden is arguing that despite inflation numbers the economy in general is strong. To defend that assertion he points to the fact that there are now 7.9 million more jobs in America than when he took office--that accounts for the largest job increase in the first 14 months of any presidency. Employee wages and the stock market are also pushing higher than ever before.
Despite those metrics, Biden's approval rating is at an all-time low. That's undoubtedly playing a role in why the president is going on the road to drum up support for his economic plan.
The president is scheduled to arrive in Greensboro at North Carolina A&T on Thursday afternoon.
He chose Greensboro because it is an example of a "regional manufacturing ecosystem" that Biden wants to emulate across the country. He said Greensboro specifically has a good cohesion of a skilled workforce, high-quality research and extensive public-private partnerships.
He will also praise NCA&T for it's success in training the area's workforce. The nation's largest HBCU enrolls more than 13,000 students and plays a huge role in pushing Greensboro forward. The school also annually graduates the most Black engineers of any university in the country.
Biden will use that information to promote his Bipartisan Innovation Act. That act is designed to help improve and diversify STEM education across the country as well as increase funding for manufacturing and development.
A bulk of the president's speech will address rising energy costs.
"The president has been laser-focused on the energy sector, and what we can be doing to lower costs at the gas pump. Just yesterday he was in Iowa talking about making gasoline that's 15% ethanol available to Americans across the country. That's going to reduce prices by making it more accessible. That's on top of a historic release of the strategic petroleum reserve that the president announced a couple weeks back. A million barrels a day for the next six months as a war-time bridge during the Ukraine-Russia war. We hope and expect those cost savings are also passed on to the consumer when they're going to the gas pumps," White House Deputy Press Secretary Chris Meagher told ABC11.
Both supply chain issues and increasing gas prices are being felt in several other countries, with Meagher noting ongoing conversations with world leaders to attempt to ease challenges.
"One of the things that he did was work with the Port of Los Angeles and Long Beach where a lot of our goods enter the country to get them up and running 24/7, so we're getting goods from the sup to the shelve even faster, moving containers even more quickly through those ports. After he announced the historic release from the strategic petroleum reserve a couple months ago, many countries followed suit and announced releases of their own when it comes to oil," said Meagher.
Meagher pointed to the impact the ongoing war in Ukraine has had on the oil sector, with gas prices increasing by 18.3% between February and March. Crude oil prices have been choppy over the past five weeks, spiking to more than $123 a barrel on March 8th, before falling to $95 a barrel just eight days later; as of Wednesday, the price was $104 a barrel. Since the beginning of the invasion, crude oil prices are up about 9%, though they had been increasing prior to then. Part of the rising costs are also tied to people returning to the office and traveling more often. While unemployment levels have returned to pre-pandemic levels, wages have not kept up with inflation.
"Certainly (President Biden is) going to try and emphasize that he's doing everything he can about it. I suspect he'll try to emphasize the limits of what he can do about it. One of the interesting things here from a political science perspective, presidents get too much blame for the economy when things are bad, and too much credit when things are good. So the reality he's probably getting too much credit for unemployment and too much blame for inflation," said Dr. Steven Greene, a political science professor at NC State.
Republicans have consistently highlighted rising inflation, a point of focus during former president Donald Trump's visit to Selma Saturday night, where he appeared alongside a number of election officials. During his hourlong address, Trump emphasized a number of endorsements ahead of next month's primaries.
Historically, the party out of power -- in this case, Republicans - performs strongly in midterms, though Greene noted a lot can change between now and November.
Thursday will mark Biden's first visit to North Carolina since November when he met with troops at Fort Bragg prior to Thanksgiving. North Carolina, which has emerged as one of the most competitive states in the country, will likely draw increased national attention as midterms near.
"We should absolutely expect prominent national figures from both political parties campaigning hard for this Senate seat coming up, and certainly (in) 2024, we're going to be right in the thick of things," Greene explained.