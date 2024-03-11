Princess Kate responds to photoshopped image after photo redacted by news agencies

Catherine, Princess of Wales is responding to a controversy swirling over what was supposed to be proof that she is on the mend after abdominal surgery.

The Associated Press said an image of Kate and her children, released by the Palace in honor of Mother's Day in the U.K., appears to be manipulated.

She now says it is poor editing, taking the blame for the mishap in a post.

Several news agencies have retracted the image, pointing to what they say is an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte's left hand.

There are also questions about why Kate, who always wears her iconic wedding ring famously worn first by Princess Diana, is not wearing it in the picture.

The photo, credited to Prince William, was released as the first official photo of his wife since surgery in January.

It was meant to quell conspiracies and wild theories about the Princess, who has been out of view for months.