Princess Kate, King Charles cancer diagnosis: What it means for the royal family moving forward

LONDON -- The royal family is responding after both King Charles III and the Princess of Wales were diagnosed with cancer.

The two stars of the monarchy are now both undergoing treatment for cancer.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family," Princess Kate said during a video recording Friday.

Prince William and his wife are doing everything they can to protect their children, even waiting until George, Charlotte and Louis would be on vacation before going public with the news.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," Kate said while announcement the news.

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, formerly Kate Middleton, was diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, she said in a video on Friday.

The children knew their grandfather had cancer and have now found out their mother does, too.

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day," she emphasized in her public message.

The king and the princess are said to be supporting each other through their treatment. King Charles even visited Kate in Windsor the day before this announcement.

"They are both going through this. They are both stars of the royal family. Very important central figures and they're sharing this," said ABC News Royal Contributor, Robert Jobson. "I think when she came back, I think he spoke about her courage which a lot of us agree. It left a lump in our throats when she delivered that message."

Buckingham Palace said the king is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did," adding that his majesty has remained in the closest of contact with her.

Prince William is also stepping up supporting his wife and his father through these tough times and keeping up with his royal responsibilities.

The heir to the throne saying he will return to public engagements in April, once his children are back at school.

The princess will also return to royal duties only when her doctors have cleared her to do so.