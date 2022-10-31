Proud boys protesters show up to drag brunch at Sanford brewery

Dozens of members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, showed up to a drag show brunch at a brewery in Sanford Sunday to voice their disapproval of the event.

Protesters were seen holding up signs with bible verses on them and handing out flyers to join The Proud Boys.

Hugger Mugger Brewing was open to the general public Sunday evening for it's Halloween Drag Show. The event was a part of their bi-annual Drag Brunch event in support of the SYCC LGBTQ+ Resource Center.