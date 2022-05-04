Schools across Triangle promote healthy habits on Walk, Bike and Roll to School Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Make sure to keep a close eye out for kids Wednesday, especially near school zones. It is Walk, Bike and Roll to School Day.Schools across the Triangle are participating. Thousands of students, parents, teachers and elected officials will celebrate in an effort to promote healthy habits and safe and affordable transportation.In Durham at Merrick-Moore Elementary School, students were invited to participate in a walk-at-school event after the morning bell. Cheek Road was temporarily closed so that students and staff could walk across the street, into the neighborhood and back to campus.The celebration in Raleigh began around 6 a.m. at Moore Square Magnet Middle School. Everyone met at East Lenoir Street and Chavis Way in downtown Raleigh before making their way back to school on a half-mile walk.There are schools that will be celebrating on later dates throughout the month.