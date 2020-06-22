Health & Fitness

Fresh Express Southwest Chopped salad kits sold at Publix recalled

One of the South's largest grocery store chains is announcing a recall of some salads sold in its stores.

Publix announced that Fresh Express is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Fresh Express 11.5-ounce Southwest Chopped Kit. Publix said the problem is that wheat, soy, cashews, and coconut might be in some of the salad kits, but aren't listed on the labels.

That could cause allergic reactions that could be life-threatening for some people. The salads were sold this month in Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Publix lists further details of the products affected on its website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthpublixsaladrecall
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC Confederate Monument to be removed from Capitol grounds
2 dead, 12 injured after shooting at Charlotte block party
LATEST: Knightdale face mask requirement now in effect
Epic Games removes police cars from Fortnite
19-year-old man shot, killed at Durham apartment complex
Noose found in stall of Bubba Wallace at NASCAR race
RPD investigating 2 separate Sunday afternoon shootings
Show More
Stuart Scott daughter reflects on father's 2014 ESPY's speech
Thousands gather to support Pres. Trump along Bogue Sound
2 men charged during dispute over Confederate monument in Graham
2nd wave of COVID-19 cases? Experts say we're still in the 1st
Air Force makes history: 1st woman as top enlisted leader
More TOP STORIES News