ROBBERY

6 puppies, Christmas presents under tree stolen from Goldsboro home

EMBED </>More Videos

Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating after six puppies were stolen during a home invasion in Goldsboro.

By
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating after six puppies were stolen during a home invasion in Goldsboro.

Amber Hinson said somebody broke into her home on Pate Circle Saturday morning and snatched six puppies, about half a dozen presents under the Christmas tree along with a rifle and safe.

She posted about it on Facebook, asking everyone to be on the lookout for the puppies.


The Labrador-Pug mixes were only four and a half weeks old. The thief left behind one puppy Hinson calls "Little Pal" and his mom, Gracie.

"I love them," Hinson said. "There were seven of them and now it's hard because I'm like, wait there's only one of them."



Hinson reported the crime and the Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Hinson said the burglar busted in the door and she had to replace it.

She's most worried about the dogs.

"They're not going to be able to be properly taken care of so I feel that they would not make it," Hinson said. "If I knew they were probably being taken care of, it wouldn't be so bad but they're not completely weaned off the mom yet and so it's really hard because I don't know if they're being fed. They probably don't have the milk replacement that they need so they're not getting those nutrients."

If you have any information, please contact Wayne County Sheriff's Office at 919-731-1481.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
puppyrobberybreak-inwayne county newsholidayGoldsboroWayne CountyNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROBBERY
2 Texas men arrested for Fayetteville bank robbery
VIDEO: Jewelry theft suspects plows truck into Streets at Southpoint mall
Baby's ashes stolen during burglary at Texas home
Police searching for man who robbed Southpoint jewelry store
More robbery
Top Stories
UPS drivers race to get packages under the tree by Christmas
Teen, adult hurt after double shooting in Raleigh
Police searching for 2 women who stole cart full of toys from Walmart
Dow Jones plunges more than 600 points on Christmas Eve
Woman burglarizes business dressed as Rudolph
NORAD Santa tracker live: Follow him around the world
Wake Forest police investigating after man shot on Cimarron Parkway
Christmas shopping last-minute? You can still save big!
Show More
Duke rises to No. 1 in AP poll again, Kansas drops to 5th
Beware of this Netflix scam email
Tsunami set off by volcanic eruption kills at least 373 in Indonesia
Last-minute shopping? These retailers are open Christmas Eve
1 dead, 2 injured in Durham shooting
More News