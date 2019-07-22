murder

2 men missing in Raleigh were killed, police say; 3 arrested

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police say two men and a juvenile have been charged in connection with the deaths of two men who were reported missing on July 17.

James Daishawn Robinson, 21, and Ryan Craig Veach, 19, have been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the homicides of Anthony McCall and Brendan Hurley, police said.

A juvenile has also been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
McCall and Hurley were last seen Tuesday on Neuse Landing Lane in North Raleigh.

ABC11 spoke with Anthony McCall's parents and girlfriend while he was missing.

"He would always communicate where he's gonna be at....then, yeah he'd return home at a decent time," said Anthony's father, Mark.

According to Anthony's father, he was picked up by Brendan around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to let out dogs at his mother's house.

Anthony's mother says she spoke to him on Tuesday morning but reached out via text asking about taking care of the dogs. She never heard back.

McCall's girlfriend Katelin Brown said she didn't know Brendan Hurley, but she had heard Anthony mention him.

"I know that he's doing everything he can to come home," she said. "If anybody knows where he is, please let him come home."

Anthony's mother told ABC11 he met Hurley while working at Stewart's Bistro in Wake Forest but neither worked there anymore.

Raleigh police have released little information about the case.

It's unclear where or even if the bodies of McCall and Hurley were found. Authorities also have not released information about a possible motive.
