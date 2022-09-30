Good Samaritan shot after trying to stop altercation at Fayetteville McDonald's

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a person was shot trying to stop an altercation at a Fayetteville fast food restaurant.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. at the McDonald's on Raeford Road across the street from 71st High School.

Police said a good Samaritan attempted to break up the fight and was shot as a result. The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said the person shot did not know the people involved. The people involved in the altercation left the restaurant before officers arrived.

Officers are looking for a black Nissan SUV but didn't release further details.