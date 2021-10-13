Rain returns to DAPC

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Friday, October 15 and Saturday, October 16 you can experience the music of The Beatles live as Rain returns to the Durham Performing Arts Center.Rain has mastered every song, gesture and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live, note-for-note performance.There are three shows scheduled for DPAC, October 15 at 8 p.m. and October 16 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.