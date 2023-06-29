Woman injured after person shoots into car in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Raleigh Police Department is investigating after a woman was injured during a shooting Wednesday evening.

Police responded to calls about a shooting into a vehicle just after 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of South Person Street. When officers arrived they determined no one was hit by gunfire. A woman was treated for injuries from broken glass.

No other injuries were reported

South Person Street between East Davie Street and East Martin Street was closed during the investigation.

Police said a suspect has not been arrested.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood