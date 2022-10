Man left with serious injuries after shooting at Raleigh apartment complex

Police say the shooting took place at The Village at Washington Terrace apartments on June Lane.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are searching for the person who shot a man at an apartment complex.

That's in east Raleigh, not far from Saint Augustine's University.

The person who was shot is dealing with serious injuries.

A nearby apartment was also hit by gunfire, but no one was injured there.

Police have not releases any suspect information at this time.