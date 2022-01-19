Raleigh man feels lucky to be alive after bullet found above his bed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh resident said he is lucky to be alive after someone fired a bullet into his apartment at the Lexington on Green Apartment off of Capital Boulevard in north Raleigh."I actually came home to take a shower," said the man, who didn't want to be identified.The man works two jobs in Raleigh and discovered debris from his wall in his bathtub when he went to take a shower. He looked at the hole in the wall and found the bullet was still there.He was able to follow the path of the bullet to above his bed frame in his bedroom."It really gives you a perspective on how literally you can be here today and gone tomorrow," he said.The man filed a police report early Wednesday and is asking property management at his apartment to ramp up security measures.