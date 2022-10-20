2022 ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh takes place on November 19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's almost that time of year! The 2022 ABC11 leithcars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh will take place on Nov. 19 in downtown Raleigh.

The parade will kick off the holiday season with festivities at 9:30 a.m. street side and on ABC11, the ABC11 streaming apps, and on the ABC News Hulu channel.

The annual event is in its 78th year and is the largest parade between Atlanta and Washington D.C. More than 65,000 people will line the street, in addition to 250,000 thousand more watching at home.

The parade will be hosted by ABC11 Morning Anchors Barbara Gibbs, John Clark and ABC11 First Alert Meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy. ABC11 Evening Anchor Amber Rupinta and morning traffic reporter Kim Deaner will be alongside the parade.

ABC News reporter Gio Benitez will be a special guest on the ABC11 float, along with anchors Steve Daniels, Lauren Johnson, Joel Brown, Chief Meteorologist "Big Weather" Don Schwenneker and the ABC11 News Team.

You can watch for exclusive live performances and special guests on the live broadcast on ABC11.

"The Raleigh Christmas Parade is a beloved community tradition and the official kickoff of the holiday season. The parade brings so much joy to those watching in person and at home and we love that it's a gift for all" said Jennifer Martin, executive director of Shop Local Raleigh.

The mile-long parade will feature 115 entries, including bands, floats, balloons, marchers, twirlers, and tons of fun! Come out early to grab your spot