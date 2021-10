RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple people were killed in an early morning crash on Capital Boulevard early Sunday morning.According to Raleigh police, it happened just after 6 a.m. Authorities said the driver of an SUV was traveling inbound on Capital Boulevard near Fairview Road. The car ran off the road and struck a concrete bridge abutment.Police said all five occupants died from their injuries.An investigation is underway.This is developing. Check back for updates.