Raleigh elementary school teacher accused of committing child sex crimes at his school

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An elementary school teacher has been arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a child.
Raleigh Police Department arrested Peter Cunningham Moody, 39, after crimes investigators say took place at Beaver Dam Elementary School between August 2018 and June 2019.
ABC11 has confirmed that Moody was a fifth-grade teacher at the school beginning in August 2017.
Wake County Public School System said it learned of the allegations against Moody in August of 2019. The district contacted RPD and launched an internal investigation.
Moody resigned his position on August 13.
The principal of Beaver Dam Elementary School sent the following letter home to parents:
"Beaverdam Elementary School parents, this is Principal Evans.
Because we want to keep you informed, I want to share information about an incident involving one of our former teachers.
Yesterday, the district was notified by the Raleigh Police Department that a former fifth-grade teacher at our school, Peter Moody, had been arrested on four counts of indecent liberties with a child in connection with incidents that occurred at Beaverdam Elementary School.
I can share with you that in August the district learned of the allegations of inappropriate conduct. The district immediately contacted the Raleigh Police Department and WCPSS Security. An investigation by WCPSS Human Resources began immediately, and Mr. Moody resigned on August 13, before students returned for the 2019-20 school year.
This is disheartening news for the Beaverdam community. I understand that students and families will experience a wide range of emotions. The trust you place in your teachers is sacred, and we do not and will not tolerate any violation of that trust.
Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions or concerns. While I obviously have legal limits on what I can say about any employee who is under criminal investigation, I will share any information that I am allowed.
