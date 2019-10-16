Raleigh elementary school teacher accused of committing child sex crimes at his school

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An elementary school teacher has been arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a child.Raleigh Police Department arrested Peter Cunningham Moody, 39, after crimes investigators say took place at Beaver Dam Elementary School between August 2018 and June 2019.ABC11 has confirmed that Moody was a fifth-grade teacher at the school beginning in August 2017.Wake County Public School System said it learned of the allegations against Moody in August of 2019. The district contacted RPD and launched an internal investigation.Moody resigned his position on August 13.The principal of Beaver Dam Elementary School sent the following letter home to parents: