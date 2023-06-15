A fire burned through the roof of an assisted living facility in Raleigh

Fire burns through roof of assisted living facility in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fire burned through the roof of an assisted living facility in Raleigh on Thursday.

The fire started before 3 p.m. at Spring Arbor Living at 1810 New Hope Road in eastern Raleigh.

Chopper 11 arrived at the scene and spotted firefighters working on the roof of the building, which had visible fire damage.

There are currently no reports of injuries and no official information from fire investigators on how much damage was done or what caused the flames.

Stay with ABC11 as we work to gather more information about the fire.