Average Raleigh home price now more than in Atlanta, Zillow data says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Flowers are starting to bloom across the Triangle, which means the real estate market will again pick up. We're entering the spring market. Some new construction is helping with demand and Realtors say it's going to be another competitive year for buyers.
"I do want to live here, stay here and not rent forever," said Raleigh resident Demond Rogers.
He moved to the Triangle about six years ago from New Jersey.
Rogers is renting and wants to buy but says viral videos showing people swarming an open house has him a bit worried.
"I did see that one house that was under $300,000 and a whole bunch of people showed up to the day that they had an open house for it, so I know it'll probably be tough to get a house," said Rogers.
According to the latest Zillow data, the average price of a home in Raleigh now $412,000, which is $30,000 higher the nationwide average.
Realtor Danni Dichito says people need to keep an open mind in this market and act quickly.
"I tell people you can take a nap on it, I don't know you can sleep on it these days because one day it's here - the next day it's gone," said Dichito. "You have so much competition and the inventory is low, so that creates that sellers' market that we've had for the last solid year or so."
There are some changes from last year.
A newsletter from Allen Tate Realtors notes that it expects "the trend of waiving inspections and appraisals will dissipate."
There's another difference Realtors are seeing.
"Not as crazy amount of due diligence thrown out," said Dichito.
All of this means Rogers will have to be more disciplined.
"I think I'll have to save up a lot more than I was thinking to put a good down payment on something that probably costs more than it should," said Rogers.
Zillow data shows the average price for a home in Raleigh is now more than in Atlanta.
