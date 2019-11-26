rape

Former ROTC instructor from Raleigh accused of raping Greensboro high school student

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former ROTC instructor at a Greensboro high school has been accused of raping a 17-year-old female student.

Daniel Webster Smith, Jr., 57, was arrested Monday.

Smith is charged with felony sex offense with a student and felony second-degree rape.

Greensboro police said the victim was a student at Smith High School

Smith is a former ROTC instructor at the school, police said.

He is in the Guilford County Jail with a $110,000 bond.
