Former ROTC instructor from Raleigh accused of raping Greensboro high school student

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former ROTC instructor at a Greensboro high school has been accused of raping a 17-year-old female student.
Daniel Webster Smith, Jr., 57, was arrested Monday.
Smith is charged with felony sex offense with a student and felony second-degree rape.
Greensboro police said the victim was a student at Smith High School
Smith is a former ROTC instructor at the school, police said.
He is in the Guilford County Jail with a $110,000 bond.
