Raleigh man's charges upgraded to murder after 22-month-old child dies from skull fracture

EMBED </>More Videos

A man has been charged after he allegedly fractured a 22-month-old child's skull, according to court filings.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A man's charges have been upgraded to murder after a 22-month-old child, whose skull he allegedly fractured, died Saturday evening in the hospital, officials said.

23-year-old Michael Buchanan was charged Thursday with one felonious count of child abuse inflicting serious physical injury. He is now being charged with murder.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Court documents said that Buchanan took "indecent liberties" with the child, causing the back of the child's skull to fracture which led to a brain bleed.

Buchanan is said to be the boyfriend of the child's mother.

No other information is available at this time. Please check back for updates.

The video in the media player above is from a previous story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusemurderRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman defends herself, stabs Raleigh home intruder
Garner father charged after accidentally shooting 14-year-old son
Man charged in murder of Rocky Mount woman
HOW IT WORKS: Using your Amazon Prime account for discounts at Whole Foods
Police: New evidence "shifted the trajectory" of Jussie Smollett investigation, 2 brothers cooperating
Barrett has triple-double, No. 2 Duke beats NC State, 94-78
Husband accidentally runs over and kills wife on Valentine's Day
Aurora shooting victims: What we know
Show More
Aurora shooting: Victims ID'd; shooter had gun illegally, just been fired
Airborne SUV comes crashing down onto police cruiser: VIDEO
Johnson, No. 8 North Carolina roll past Wake Forest 95-57
Robeson Co. 6-year-old located after being taken in stolen car
Man in prison confesses to 90 murders that went from LA to Florida
More News