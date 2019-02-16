RALEIGH (WTVD) --A man's charges have been upgraded to murder after a 22-month-old child, whose skull he allegedly fractured, died Saturday evening in the hospital, officials said.
23-year-old Michael Buchanan was charged Thursday with one felonious count of child abuse inflicting serious physical injury. He is now being charged with murder.
Court documents said that Buchanan took "indecent liberties" with the child, causing the back of the child's skull to fracture which led to a brain bleed.
Buchanan is said to be the boyfriend of the child's mother.
