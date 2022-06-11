RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night.
Devin Eugene Driscoll-Tillman, 22, has been charged with murder in connection with the the death of 22-year-old Jakem Ramiq Reed, police said early Saturday.
The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 4500 block of Falls of Neuse Road.
Police officers found Reed suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.
Driscoll-Tillman is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.
Man charged with murder in overnight Raleigh shooting off Falls of Neuse Road
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News