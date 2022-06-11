Man charged with murder in overnight Raleigh shooting off Falls of Neuse Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night.

Devin Eugene Driscoll-Tillman, 22, has been charged with murder in connection with the the death of 22-year-old Jakem Ramiq Reed, police said early Saturday.

The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 4500 block of Falls of Neuse Road.

Police officers found Reed suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.

Driscoll-Tillman is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.
