Woman dies after early morning Raleigh apartment shooting

Raleigh police are on the scene of a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have identified a woman who was shot and later died early Wednesday morning.

The shooting took place at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Calumet Drive.

The victim, Symantia Nekita Blythe, 34, was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Witnesses say the person that fired the gun drove off before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to go to the CrimeStoppers website to report a tip online or by text message. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.