Two men hospitalized after shooting on Quarry Street in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after two men were shot Wednesday night on Quarry Street.That's just north of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.One man was found outside a house. The other gunshot victim was found a few blocks away.Police said both men were conscious when they were taken to the hospital.Eyewitnesses told police that they heard five or six shots