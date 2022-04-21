Two men hospitalized after shooting on Quarry Street in Raleigh

That's just north of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
One man was found outside a house. The other gunshot victim was found a few blocks away.
Two people shot this evening on Quarry Street in @RaleighGov. You see the evidence markers in the middle of the street. Both men were treated and taken to the hospital. Witnesses said they heard 5-6 shots #abc11 @raleighpolice pic.twitter.com/WsjIrBinal— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) April 21, 2022
Police said both men were conscious when they were taken to the hospital.
Eyewitnesses told police that they heard five or six shots
