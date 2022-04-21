Two men hospitalized after shooting on Quarry Street in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after two men were shot Wednesday night on Quarry Street.

That's just north of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

One man was found outside a house. The other gunshot victim was found a few blocks away.



Police said both men were conscious when they were taken to the hospital.

Eyewitnesses told police that they heard five or six shots

