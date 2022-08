Man shot in head taken to Raleigh hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Officers say they found the man with a gunshot wound to the head around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

He was found near the intersection of Boyer Street and St. Augustine Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No information has been released about the person who was shot or a possible suspect.