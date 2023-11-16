Shooting investigation impacting traffic on Blue Ridge Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police say they are investigating a shooting on Blue Ridge Road where one person was shot.

ABC11 captured police still on the scene of the investigation taking place in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

Police have also not said what lead up to the shooting.

The investigation is impacting traffic and drivers in the 4100 block of Blue Ridge Road should try to find alternate routes in the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimstoppers at 919-996-1193.