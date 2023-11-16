  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Clayton Police Department responds to reports of shooting in neighborhood

WTVD logo
Thursday, November 16, 2023 4:58PM
Chopper 11 over scene of reported shooting in Clayton
EMBED <>More Videos

Chopper 11 over scene of reported shooting in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clayton Police Department responded to a reported shooting in a neighborhood Thursday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. at a home on Brittany Drive, which is just south of Little Creek off Dairy Road.

Chopper 11 arrived at the scene at 11:45 a.m. to see crime scene tape surrounding a multistory house. Several police cars and officers were at the scene.

Police have not released any further details about what happened.

SEE ALSO | 15-year-old charged with shooting, killing his 25-year-old brother in Johnston County

Johnston County Sheriff's Office said the shooting between the brothers took place at a home in Benson. Tracy Marshawn Davis died from his wounds.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW