Chopper 11 over scene of reported shooting in Clayton

Clayton Police Department responds to reports of shooting in neighborhood

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clayton Police Department responded to a reported shooting in a neighborhood Thursday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. at a home on Brittany Drive, which is just south of Little Creek off Dairy Road.

Chopper 11 arrived at the scene at 11:45 a.m. to see crime scene tape surrounding a multistory house. Several police cars and officers were at the scene.

Police have not released any further details about what happened.

SEE ALSO | 15-year-old charged with shooting, killing his 25-year-old brother in Johnston County