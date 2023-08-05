'Super excited': Downtown Raleigh 'Sip and Stroll' expanding hours and locations

It's been about a year since the city of Raleigh launched its popular Sip and Stroll program to get more people visiting downtown.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been about a year since the City of Raleigh launched its popular Sip and Stroll program to get more people visiting downtown. The program allows people to carry beer, wine or cocktails from local restaurants and bars in a set social district downtown.

Now, they're about to expand. Right now the district includes most of the downtown core. New boundaries set to take effect on August 15 would expand the district to include most of the Warehouse District heading up to Hillsborough Street.

Under the old lines, Vita Vite Wine Bar had been left out.

ALSO SEE: New Raleigh hotel to honor history of neighborhood's Black founders

"We had a lot of people coming in and asking about it. It's one of those things that's out of our hands, you know, we didn't set the district, so super excited to get in on that," said bartender Chase Jaulin.

The city is also expanding hours to begin Sip and Stroll earlier. It will now begin at 10 a.m. 7 days a week.

"When I've gone down to other cities like Savannah or other cities like New Orleans it's great to be able to leave with your drink and walk around instead of feeling like you're stuck someplace," Kendra Walden from Raleigh said.

Once the changes begin, the city of Raleigh is also planning on adding more permanent signage around downtown so people are aware of what the new boundaries are.