Residents enjoy first 'Sip and Stroll' Friday in Downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was the first Friday night where you could sip and stroll in Downtown Raleigh.

The city launched the program earlier in the week that allows people to grab a cocktail or a beer at a place and walk around downtown in a defined district in and around the Fayetteville Street corridor.

"I can go to the bars I don't like the crowd at, but I like the drinks," said Adam Laplant who went downtown with Cali Hussey to check out the program for themselves.

They were walking on Fayetteville Street with drinks from Whiskey Kitchen

"I love that it's bringing the community into the downtown area," Hussey said. "It's definitely more mellow and I think that's good. It seems controlled."

You don't need to go far for a rowdy environment on Glenwood South where the music from Tin Roof carries into the night.

Dricka Mays worries what it would look like if the sip and stroll were brought over to Glenwood South even with it just running until 10pm.

"I think it's a good idea to get people downtown, and to take in the scenery of what Raleigh has to offer," she said.

City officials said the goal of the program is to get people back more in and around downtown.

James Williams got a beer from Woody's and walked down Fayetteville Street with it.

"I feel like it's a good thing they didn't extend it to Glenwood," he said. "Good to test it out around here."

The program runs every day from 11am to 10pm.