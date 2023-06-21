Woman injured in downtown Raleigh stabbing, suspect arrested

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after she was stabbed in Moore Square on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, officers responded about 4:30 p.m. to reports of a stabbing at 201 South Blount St. When officers arrived they found a woman with injuries from a sharp object. She was taken to the hospital for treatment with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested another woman at the scene in connection with the incident. Charges are pending an investigation.

