Man accused of stabbing person in Raleigh allegedly barricades himself inside Wallingford Drive home, police say

Officers are on the scene in the 5100 block of Wallingford Drive.
Just after 7 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing call in the area and found a man stabbed. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The officers were told the stabber ran inside a home. Raleigh police said officers attempted to make contact with the suspect who may have barricaded himself.
Neighbors in the area have been evacuated as a cautionary measure.
The situation is unfolding and an investigation is underway.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.