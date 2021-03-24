Man accused of stabbing person in Raleigh allegedly barricades himself inside Wallingford Drive home, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person accused of stabbing someone in Raleigh has barricaded himself inside a home, police said Tuesday night.Officers are on the scene in the 5100 block of Wallingford Drive.Just after 7 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing call in the area and found a man stabbed. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.The officers were told the stabber ran inside a home. Raleigh police said officers attempted to make contact with the suspect who may have barricaded himself.Neighbors in the area have been evacuated as a cautionary measure.The situation is unfolding and an investigation is underway.